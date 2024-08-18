Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What the papers say – August 18

Political stories feature heavily on the front pages of Sunday’s newspapers.

PA Reporter
Sunday 18 August 2024 01:14
What the papers say – August 18 (PA)
What the papers say – August 18 (PA) (PA Archive)

Domestic politics and Labour’s future plans feature heavily across Sunday’s newspaper front pages.

The Mail on Sunday reports the Prime Minister’s dealings with unions over pay rises could cost the Government up to £14 billion.

The Sunday Express reports Chancellor Rachel Reeves “buried” a report detailing the consequences of culling fuel payments for some pensioners.

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall says Labour will end the “blame culture” surrounding people out of work, according to The Observer.

The Sunday Telegraph says extreme misogyny could be treated like terrorism under new Government plans.

The Independent leads with claims more than half a million patients face medication shortages as Britain is hit by a drug supply crisis.

In foreign affairs news, The Sunday Times leads with reports from northeast Ukraine on Russian prisoners of war captured in the latest clash between troops.

The Sunday Mirror alleges Premier League star Kyle Walker is ready for a court battle with his former mistress Lauryn Goodman over harassment.

The Daily Star Sunday says Paul Chuckle, one half of comedy duo the Chuckle Brothers, says his brother remains “with him all the time” six years after his passing.

