What the papers say – November 15
Here are the biggest stories leading Friday’s front pages.
Plans from Chancellor Rachel Reeves to relax banking rules within the financial services sector lead Friday’s front pages.
The Financial Times and the Independent splash on Ms Reeves’ plans to “tear up red tape” in her first Mansion House speech as chancellor.
The i reports the Chancellor will loosen rules introduced after the 2008 financial crash, and backs plans for bankers to receive bonuses after five years.
Meanwhile, the Daily Express claims shopkeepers are “furious” with Budget changes that have led to “punishing” extra costs for independent stores.
The Daily Telegraph reports three police forces have been involved in an investigation into an X social media post by writer Alison Pearson.
The Guardian leads on more than 250 unpaid carers who are running the risk of criminal prosecution after “falling foul of draconian benefits rules”.
Around 40 million iCloud users could be entitled to a payout amid news of a £3 billion lawsuit alleging the tech giant rips off its iCloud customers, according to Metro.
The Times reports children are among the thousands being investigated by police for non-crime hate incidents.
And the Daily Mail says Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has backed police investigations into non-crime hate incidents.
The Daily Mirror uses its front page to launch a campaign against “cosmetic cowboys” and unlicensed health practitioners carrying out high-risk procedures.
Lastly, the Daily Star says octopi could take over the world, in the event all human life was wiped out.