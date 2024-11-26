What the papers say – November 26
Here are the biggest stories leading Tuesday’s front pages.
Business backlash to Labour’s October Budget continues to dominate Tuesday’s headlines.
The Daily Mail claims Chancellor Rachel Reeves has ruled out further tax rises in the face of a growing backlash.
The Daily Telegraph says businesses have turned on Ms Reeves, saying she has “six months” to win them over after October’s Budget.
However, the i reports that public spending cuts are on the way from 2026 after the Chancellor’s vow against further tax rises.
The Guardian writes Labour has pledged to ensure “no young person is left behind” amid a new drive to get teens into the workforce and higher education.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer says Britain “isn’t working”, calling on employers to do more to keep those battling long-term illnesses in their roles, according to The Times.
Metro leads on a pledge from the Prime Minister, who has promised to make drink spiking a specific criminal offence.
The Financial Times leads on a new report from MPs and Lords, warning the Financial Conduct Authority is “incompetent at best” and “dishonest at worst”.
The Daily Express touts an exclusive, reporting Britain will mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two with extra bank holidays.
The Daily Star reports the number of pets abandoned before the holiday season has risen by 50% as owners struggle with the cost of living.
Lastly, the Daily Mirror splashes on clean-up efforts from Storm Bert, days after it wreaked havoc across the UK.