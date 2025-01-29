What the papers say – January 29

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Previews of a major speech from Chancellor Rachel Reeves on Wednesday takes centre stage on several of the day’s front pages.

Ahead of the speech in Oxfordshire, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer writes in The Times, pledging to cut through “thickets of red tape” to help economic growth which he calls the “only cure for the sickness of stagnation and decline”.

The Chancellor will warn that “growth will not come without a fight”, according to The Daily Telegraph, saying she faces opposition from fellow members of the Cabinet over airport expansions, one of the policies due to be covered in the speech.

The Guardian focuses on Ms Reeves being due to set out plans to create “Europe’s Silicon Valley” between Oxford and Cambridge.

An announcement in the speech of a £55 million investment into kerbside electric vehicle charging points features on the front of The i Paper.

The Daily Mail focuses on calls for the Chancellor to remove barriers to growth which Labour created.

The departure of Strictly Come Dancing star Wynne Evans from the show’s live tour occupies the front of the Daily Mirror and The Sun.

The Daily Express turns its attention to royal matters and history, saying the King vetoed naming a new Navy submarine after the Battle of Agincourt.

Figures predicting the UK population will rise by almost five million people to 72.5 million in the next decade appear in The Independent.

The Financial Times looks across the Atlantic as it reports on US President Donald Trump freezing federal grants and loans in a move to cut government spending.

Former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich and a tax avoidance scandal involving superyachts features on the front page of the Metro.

And the Daily Star returns to what it calls “psycho scumbag chatbots” with the warning they have learned to clone themselves.