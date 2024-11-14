What the papers say – November 14
A wide variety of stories adorn Thursday’s front pages.
The papers on Thursday are led by a shake-up to the pension scheme.
The Financial Times reports Chancellor Rachel Reeves is to announce pension “megafunds” are set to be created to help unlock billions of pounds of investment in businesses and infrastructure, mirroring schemes in Australia and Canada.
Staying with the economy, The Times says business leaders have warned the Chancellor that job losses and higher prices are “inevitable” as a result of Budget reforms.
Elsewhere, the Daily Mail says council tax bills are set to rise by an average of £110.
Labour is set to miss its pledge to build 1.5 million new homes, according to the i.
The Daily Express leads with the father of Sara Sherif telling jurors he “takes full responsibility” for killing the 10-year-old.
The Telegraph says police have been accused of an attack on free speech following an investigation into one of the paper’s reporters.
Metro carries Donald Trump appointing a TV host to be defence secretary, while The Independent says Mr Trump could sabotage Sir Keir Starmer’s Chagos Islands deal.
The Guardian reports a US-based group has warned Israel is “committing crimes against humanity” in Gaza.
The Daily Mirror leads with a documentary expose into the “wild west” of cosmetic surgery in Britain.
And the Daily Star says there is an environmental positive to a particular bathroom habit.