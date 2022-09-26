Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Reeves sharpens economic dividing lines with vision of medium-sized state

The shadow chancellor again sought to reassure businesses that Labour would work with them in government.

Christopher McKeon
Monday 26 September 2022 15:10
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves delivers her keynote speech to the Labour Party conference in Liverpool (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves delivers her keynote speech to the Labour Party conference in Liverpool (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
(PA Wire)

Rachel Reeves used her speech to the Labour Party conference to sharpen the dividing lines for the next election set out by Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday.

On the Government’s side is the tax-cutting, state-shrinking, deregulating vision set out by the Chancellor, where the state gets out of the way of business.

The shadow chancellor’s alternative, set out on Monday, featured a larger role for the state, though still falling short of the wide-ranging nationalisation favoured by some of her predecessors.

Part of that larger role is investing in public services, so out went the Government’s abolition of the top rate of income tax and in came a £1.6 billion investment in a huge expansion of NHS staff to help people with long-term illness recover and get back into work.

But the focus of Ms Reeves’s speech was not public services but business, setting out plans to work alongside private enterprise and create a stable environment to boost investment and growth.

Recommended

Party leader Sir Keir Starmer applauds shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves at the end of her keynote speech during the Labour Party conference (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
(PA Wire)

That included plans for a National Wealth Fund to invest in new industries and a National Economic Council to put industry and trade union leaders “at the heart of economic decision-making”.

In doing so, Ms Reeves has banked on businesses being more concerned about stability and the economic mood music that government chooses than radical tax cuts and promises of deregulation.

Combined with the release of Labour’s industrial strategy on Monday, the shadow chancellor’s pitch is that her party is not hostile to business and she herself is a safe pair of hands who can be trusted with the economy and public finances.

Ms Reeves has been pursuing this theme since her appointment as shadow chancellor in May 2021, emulating the “prawn cocktail offensive” of the 1990s that saw Labour successfully woo business figures.

Meanwhile, she gave a clear indication of how Labour would seek to attack the Government’s economic policy.

She sought to paint Friday’s mini-budget as benefiting only the richest, focusing on the abolition of the 45p income tax rate and the decision to lift the cap on bankers’ bonuses paid for by borrowing.

Recommended

Repeating an attack line already deployed by Labour frontbenchers in fringe events around the conference centre, she said: “Why should my constituents in Leeds West pay for tax cuts for those who are already the wealthiest?”

Both Ms Reeves and Mr Kwarteng have claimed to be pro-growth and pro-business, but the choice being offered to the public is between the Chancellor’s small state and the shadow chancellor’s medium-sized state.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in