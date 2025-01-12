What the papers say – January 12

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An array of stories grace newsstands this Sunday, with Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves leading the charge as front page favourite while Sir Keir Starmer, Nigel Farage, and more also share the spotlight.

As per The Independent, Rachel Reeves’ weekend visit to China has been condemned by former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith, who likened launching trade talks with the Asian superpower as akin to “dealing with Nazi Germany in the 1930s”.

The Sunday Telegraph reports that Ms Reeves plans to slash government spending with a “war on waste” on its way for Westminster.

The Sunday Times leads on growing calls for the resignation of anti-corruption minister Tulip Siddiq after she was accused of corruption.

The Sunday Mirror reveals that Nigel Farage is a very, very busy man, with the Reform UK leader holding down a staggering eight part-time jobs on top of his full-time role as the Member of Parliament for Clacton.

Dominic Cummings is back, writes The Mail on Sunday, with the controversial Covid Inquiry witness and former Vote Leave chief making plans with billionaire Elon Musk to “sabotage” the Government.

The UK’s new laws designed to tackle hate speech online are “not up for negotiation”, a senior cabinet minister has told The Observer. The Sunday paper’s headline comes after Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg said on Friday he plans to complain to US President-elect Donald Trump and will urge him to intervene.

The Sunday Express runs with a “game-changing new treatment” for women hoping to get pregnant. Artificial intelligence is increasing the accuracy of IVF treatments, one of the latest technological advancements in prenatal treatments.

The Sun on Sunday shares the heartbreaking struggles of pop star Max George, who feared he would die undergoing emergency surgery to install a pacemaker.

People report that football legend Wayne Rooney has landed a job after being axed as Plymouth Argyle’s head coach last month. The former England star will reportedly offer children’s coaching sessions at a hotel in Dubai.

Lastly, the Daily Star Sunday declares that “multi-tasking turns you into a halfwit”, with experts claiming the brain struggles to cope with juggling several activities at once.