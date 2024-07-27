Jump to content

What the papers say – July 28

The papers on Sunday carry a wide range of leading stories.

Jessica Coates
Sunday 28 July 2024 00:34
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA) (PA Archive)

Labour’s big plans for Britain take centre stage on Sunday’s front pages.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves will accuse the Tories of covering up the “dire state” of public finances as Labour prepares to respond to a £20bn black hole, the Sunday Times reports.

Meanwhile, the Sunday Mirror leads with a new council and affordable housing initiative, touted as the biggest in decades, set to be announced by Labour.

The Sunday Telegraph reports Sir Keir Starmer discussed a free movement deal for young people with the Spanish prime minister earlier this month.

In news from across the political aisle, the Sunday Express reveals former home secretary Priti Patel has entered the Tory leadership race, pledging to end the “soap opera” within her party.

The Mail on Sunday says new CCTV footage reportedly reveals the moments before a police officer was captured kicking a man’s head in Manchester.

Lastly, the Daily Star Sunday says Mafia bosses have gotten into farming, buying hundreds of cows.

