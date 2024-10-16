What the papers say – October 16

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Domestic politics and the upcoming Budget dominate Wednesday’s front pages.

The Daily Telegraph and the i lead on potential changes to national insurance in the upcoming Budget.

A former Bank of England governor has told Chancellor Rachel Reeves she must hike national insurance, the Independent says.

And the Financial Times reports Ms Reeves has found a £40 billion funding gap two weeks out from the Budget’s presentation, far more than previously anticipated.

Meanwhile, The Times and the Daily Express both splash on a private member’s bill due to be introduced to the House of Commons that could legalise assisted dying.

The Guardian reports penalties that cause unpaid carers to accumulate thousands of pounds of debt are being rewritten.

The Daily Mail claims Sir Keir Starmer met with Taylor Swift at her London shows after police were “pressured” into giving the American singer a blue-light escort.

Metro leads on the Prime Minister praising plans to give unemployed people weight loss jabs that could help them back into work and save the health system billions.

In football news, the Daily Mirror leads on news Thomas Tuchel will take over from Gareth Southgate as England manager.

Lastly, the Daily Star splashes on claims former Liverpool player Neil Ruddock admitted to cheating at the newspaper’s crossword to get money from teammates.