What the papers say – January 15
A range of stories lead the papers on Wednesday.
The nation’s Wednesday front pages are led by the resignation of Treasury minister Tulip Siddiq.
The Times, Daily Mail, The Guardian and The Independent all report Ms Siddiq quit after the ministerial standards watchdog said it was “regrettable” she was “not more alert” to the reputational risk caused by her links to her aunt’s political movement in Bangladesh.
The story is also carried by the Financial Times.
Elsewhere, The Sun, Daily Mirror and Daily Express lead with the Princess of Wales announcing she is in remission from cancer.
Chancellor Rachel Reeves has told the House of Commons she is determined to search swiftly for economic growth, according to the i.
The Daily Telegraph leads with a think tank claiming that removing a block on former Troubles internees, such as Gerry Adams, seeking compensation will deliver a taxpayer-funded pay day for ex-detainees.
And the Daily Star says there has been backlash to the Government’s decision to block the reintroduction of beavers into the wild.