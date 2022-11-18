Jump to content

William arrives at RAF base to learn about Typhoon jets

The former RAF search and rescue pilot travelled to RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire by helicopter.

Tony Jones
Friday 18 November 2022 11:20
The Prince of Wales arriving for a visit to RAF Coningsby, Lincolnshire, to learn about future technological innovations and open a new boxing club (Rui Vieira/PA)
The Prince of Wales has arrived at RAF Coningsby to learn about the work needed to keep Typhoon jets in the air – and open a new boxing club.

William is visiting the the RAF base in Lincolnshire in his role as Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Coningsby.

The former RAF search and rescue helicopter pilot arrived by helicopter and was greeted by Group Captain Billy Cooper, commander of the base.

During the visit, William will spend time in the Air Traffic Control Centre to hear about Project Marshall, a multi-billion-pound equipment upgrade programme of air traffic control radar services across Lincolnshire.

On display will be new technologies used by ground crews from exoskeletons to virtual reality headsets, which allow the maintenance of Typhoon jets, flown by two Typhoon squadrons based at RAF Coningsby, to be carried out more efficiently.

The Prince will also visit and officially open the new RAF Coningsby Boxing Club situated in the heart of the base.

