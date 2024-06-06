Two men charged with murder of former RAF serviceman

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Two men have been charged with the murder of a former RAF serviceman who was shot dead outside a gym in Lancashire.

Lenny Scott, 33, from Prescot, Merseyside, died in hospital after the shooting in Skelmersdale on February 8.

Emergency services were called to Peel Road at about 7.35pm and discovered Mr Scott with serious gunshot wounds.

Elias Morgan, 34, of Highgate Street, Liverpool, and Anthony Cleary, 28, of Smithdown Lane, Liverpool, were charged with his murder on Thursday.

They have been remanded in custody and will appear before Preston Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Lancashire Police said a 29-year-old woman from Liverpool arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Five other people have been arrested, the force said, and are currently on bail.

Anyone with any information has been asked to call police on 101 quoting log 1155 of 9th February.