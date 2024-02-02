Council in new legal challenge over Government’s RAF Scampton migrant plans

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A district council has launched a fresh legal challenge over Government plans to extend the use of a former RAF airbase as accommodation for asylum seekers for a further three years.

Councillors on West Lindsey District Council (WLDC) voted unanimously in favour of resisting attempts by the Home Office to gain planning permission to house asylum seekers at RAF Scampton, near Lincoln, until at least April 2027.

The authority criticised Government plans to use legislation to secure permission for the extension, claiming the process lacked transparency and limited the chance for public consultation.

While 2,000 male asylum seekers are due to be housed on the former base, none have yet moved onto the site.

The Home Office said it was committed to working with the council throughout the planning process, but on Friday, Councillor Trevor Young, leader of the council, urged the Government to reconsider its plans.

He said: “The council’s decision demonstrates our commitment to hold the Government to account in relation to its decision to use RAF Scampton for the purposes of housing 2,000 male asylum seekers.

“The airbase is a place with significant history, as many of you will know, it was once home to the Dambusters.

“It is important for us to preserve the historical and architectural integrity of the listed structures and the setting at RAF Scampton as they contribute significantly to the cultural heritage of the area.

RAF Scampton is wholly unsuitable for the purpose they propose and as such they need to engage in meaningful consultation with all future stakeholders to ensure a balanced and sustainable approach to addressing asylum seeker accommodation needs is developed nationally. Councillor Trevor Young, West Lindsey District Council

“Not only is the site of national importance, it is also key to unlocking our £300 million regeneration investment in the district and it needs to be protected to safeguard the unique investment that is knocking at our door.”

The Home Office plans to use a Special Development Order (SDO) for the site, which was previously home to the Red Arrows and the famous 617 “Dambuster” Squadron.

The Government can use an SDO to secure planning permission through Parliament, but it can only be granted after an assessment of the environmental impact of the plans.

The council said that it seeks to challenge the environmental assessment due to having “robust concerns” about its “inadequacy”.

It also said that granting such an SDO at short notice means members of the public cannot properly have their say on the proposals.

Mr Young added: “The Government has not only failed to understand the complexity of the site through its inadequate Environment Impact Assessment, but it has also failed to engage properly with local people throughout the process leading to significant anxiety within the community.

“RAF Scampton is wholly unsuitable for the purpose they propose and as such they need to engage in meaningful consultation with all future stakeholders to ensure a balanced and sustainable approach to addressing asylum seeker accommodation needs is developed nationally.

“It can’t simply continue to be a postcode lottery based on the availability of Crown Land alone.”

The Home Office had originally used “emergency powers” to permit itself to house asylum seekers on the airbase until April this year.

A High Court judge ruled in December last year that the plans to use both RAF Scampton and RAF Wethersfield in Essex as asylum seeker accommodation were lawful after both WLDC and Braintree District Council (BDC) took legal action.

WLDC is appealing against that judgment and has served an enforcement and a stop notice on the airbase, which restricts the Home Office from working on the site. BDC has also previously said it was seeking permission from the High Court to appeal.

The Home Office is also appealing over the enforcement and stop notices.

The council said that if the Government is granted an SDO it would create a “large village” overnight with “no consideration for the significant harm” it would have on the local area and infrastructure over a long period.

The Government also plans to use an SDO for RAF Wethersfield, with BDC stating on Tuesday that the Home Office had “bypassed” the authority and residents and that the move “runs against the spirit of national planning policy”.

A Home Office spokesperson said that heritage assets at RAF Scampton will be protected and that WLDC will receive £3,500 for every occupied bedspace on the site.

They said: “Delivering accommodation on surplus military sites provides more orderly, suitable accommodation for those arriving in small boats while reducing the use of hotels.

“We understand the concerns of local communities and are liaising with councils and local services to manage the impact of using these sites on a temporary basis.

“We remain committed to working with key partners to facilitate their visions for Scampton in the future.”