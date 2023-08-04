In pictures: Edinburgh Military Tattoo spectacular thrills crowds

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo has thrilled spectators on the esplanade at Edinburgh Castle.

This year’s event, which runs for 25 shows throughout August, will see the US Air Force Band perform for the first time – providing a freestyle depiction of “America’s great songbook”.

Other visiting bands include the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force Steel Orchestra.

The RAF is the lead service at this year’s Tattoo, which will feature music from video games like Battlefield 2, Final Fantasy VII and Dragon Age: Inquisition.