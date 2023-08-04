In pictures: Edinburgh Military Tattoo spectacular thrills crowds
The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo has thrilled spectators on the esplanade at Edinburgh Castle.
This year’s event, which runs for 25 shows throughout August, will see the US Air Force Band perform for the first time – providing a freestyle depiction of “America’s great songbook”.
Other visiting bands include the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force Steel Orchestra.
The RAF is the lead service at this year’s Tattoo, which will feature music from video games like Battlefield 2, Final Fantasy VII and Dragon Age: Inquisition.