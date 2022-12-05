Jump to content

Jewellery and watches stolen during break-in at Raheem Sterling’s home

The Chelsea winger was absent from England’s 3-0 win over Senegal in the World Cup on Sunday.

Josh Payne
Monday 05 December 2022 11:00
England’s Raheem Sterling during the FIFA World Cup Group B match at the Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor. Picture date: Friday November 25, 2022.
England’s Raheem Sterling during the FIFA World Cup Group B match at the Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor. Picture date: Friday November 25, 2022.
(PA Wire)

Jewellery and watches have been stolen in a reported armed break-in at the home of England forward Raheem Sterling.

Surrey Police said they were investigating reports of a burglary at an address in Oxshott, Leatherhead, after being contacted just before 9pm on Saturday.

The force said no threat of violence was involved in the incident, but Sterling was absent from England’s 3-0 win over Senegal in the World Cup as he travelled home from Qatar to be with his family.

On Sunday, it was reported Sterling’s family were inside the house at the time of the break-in.

The Chelsea winger is said to have been shaken and concerned about the wellbeing of his children following the incident.

Police said occupants of the property had come home and discovered a number of items, including jewellery and watches, had been stolen.

The Sun reported watches worth £300,000 had been taken in the incident, with a family source telling the newspaper the police were at the address for several hours.

In a statement, officers said the items were discovered stolen retrospectively.

The force said inquiries were under way to establish the circumstances and the investigation is ongoing.

In their statement, Surrey Police said: “We are currently investigating a report of a burglary at an address in Oxshott, Leatherhead.

No threat of violence was involved as the items were discovered stolen retrospectively

Surrey Police

“Police were contacted just before 9pm on Saturday December 3 after the occupants of the property came home and discovered a number of items including jewellery and watches had been stolen.

“Inquiries to establish the circumstances are under way and the investigation is ongoing.

“No threat of violence was involved as the items were discovered stolen retrospectively.”

Support for the England international flooded in on social media, with Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker sending a message to the 27-year-old on Twitter.

He said: “Thoughts are with (Raheem Sterling) and his family after their awful and harrowing ordeal.”

In a press conference after the game, England manager Gareth Southgate told reporters: “Raheem, as the FA statement says, is having to deal with a family situation, so he’s going back to England.

“We’ve got to give him time to try to resolve that or be there for his family. That’s the most important thing at this time, so we’re going to give him that space.

“I spent a lot of time with Raheem this morning, but you know you have days where events happen and you have to deal with them.

“He’s on his way home and, yeah, we’re obviously mindful of him being allowed space and (having) privacy respected, so we don’t want to talk in too much detail.”

England captain Harry Kane sent his best to Sterling at the man of the match press conference in Al Khor.

“Our thoughts are with him and his family,” he said.

“It is a private matter with him, but it’s never easy to see one or your teammates and friends have to deal with something like that.

“We will take it day by day and take the best decision for him and his family.

“From us as a team we send him our best and hope to see him as soon as possible.”

