Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Works by David Hockney and Rankin to be sold in anonymous auction for WaterAid

The sale includes pieces by multiple British artists that will be sold without the names of the artists on them.

Mike Bedigan
Wednesday 28 September 2022 00:57
Works by David Hockney and Rankin to be sold in anonymous auction for WaterAid (WaterAid/Issy Oakes/PA)
Works by David Hockney and Rankin to be sold in anonymous auction for WaterAid (WaterAid/Issy Oakes/PA)

Works by well-known British artists including David Hockney, Damien Hirst, Rankin and Boy George are due to go under the hammer anonymously to raise money for WaterAid.

The pieces will form part of the charity’s Art Of Change “secret” auction, but will be sold without the names of the artists on them, with bidders invited to use their artistic instinct to potentially make the buy of a lifetime.

The collection, curated in collaboration with Hidden Gallery, features climate-themed works to raise awareness of the devastating impact of climate change on vulnerable communities’ access to clean water.

The auction will be held during the British Art Fair at London’s Saatchi Gallery, which runs from September 29 to October 2.

Recommended

The British artists featured range from celebrities and household names to emerging talent, with all those involved donating between 50% to 100% of their sale to WaterAid.

Artists who have contributed to the exhibition include Ben Okri and Rosemary Clunie, Boy George, Carolyn Trant, Carrie Reichardt, Damien Hirst, David Hockney and Giles Deacon.

Haseebah Ali, Henry Ward, Heywood and Condie, Jessica Albarn, Jonathan Barnes, Julian Wild, Nettie Wakefield, Pure Evil, Rankin, Rowena Easton, Sir Peter Blake and The Connor Brothers, will also have work displayed and sold.

Photographer and director Rankin said: “The climate crisis is a water crisis, from too much to too little, it’s now an emergency.

“Addressing this is a daunting task. That’s why it’s so important we think about supporting sustainable adaptation.”

Nigerian-British poet Ben Okri added: “The destruction of our environment and the impacts of climate change are now an unavoidable conversation.

“There is nowhere to hide. Those suffering the most are not those causing the problem.

Recommended

“In Nigeria, the country of my birth, over 46 million people are without access to clean water. Progress is being made, but much more needs to be done.”

Many of the famous contributors are due to attend a collectors preview at the Saatchi Gallery on Thursday evening.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in