Rape victims ‘lucky’ if their case gets to court within four years, MPs told

Kirsty Brimelow of the Criminal Bar Association said complainants became so fed up that they ‘dropped out of the system’.

Flora Thompson
Wednesday 01 December 2021 13:23
Rape victims are ‘lucky’ if their case reaches trial within four years, leading lawyers have said (Clara Molden/PA)
Rape victims are ‘lucky’ if their case reaches trial within four years, leading lawyers have said (Clara Molden/PA)
(PA Wire)

Rape victims are “lucky” if their case is heard in court within four years of making a complaint amid “increasing delays” with prosecutions, lawyers have warned.

MPs were told complainants just get fed up and “drop out of the system” as they wait for justice after reporting an allegation to police.

Senior barristers and solicitors told the Commons Home Affairs Committee on Wednesday that a lack of resources and funding could be major factors behind the low prosecution rates for rape.

Kirsty Brimelow QC, vice chairman of the Criminal Bar Association said: “There are increasing delays which, I have to say, is very depressing and distressing.

Now, you're lucky if the case is heard within four years between complaint and trial

Kirsty Brimelow

Recommended

“Having seen – in certainly my early years of practice – how cases involving complainants and sexual offences will be expedited, now you’re lucky if the case is heard within four years between complaint and trial.

“And it’s not all due to do with backlog.”

Complainants “just get fed up and they drop out of the system”, she said, adding: “It’s a lot of stress, they want to move on with their lives.”

She said there had been an “increased delay” from the point of complaint to police to a charging decision.

A lack of sufficient support and communication as well as miscommunication over how their private information will be handled were all examples she raised of what could affect a victim’s decision to continue supporting the prosecution.

There is no longer a “continuous officer” assigned to the victim or the case, she said, adding that court hearings being listed, but then delayed at the last minute, sometimes leads complainants to say: “I’m not coming back.”

“Without some guarantee that there'll be sufficient resourcing, then we're not going to be in a position to make good all of those deficits

Derek Sweeting

Figures published earlier this month showed police forces in England and Wales had recorded the highest number of rapes and the second highest number of sexual offences in a 12-month period.

It came as separate data revealed the proportion of suspects being taken to court had fallen to a record low and remains the lowest for rape cases.

Derek Sweeting, chairman of the Bar Council, said a lack of resources could be one of the main reasons behind a drop in rape prosecutions, telling MPs: “I’m suggesting it’s a very significant cause of the problems that we have within the system at the moment.”

The reduction in “capacity, ability and experience” among lawyers and police officers in this area was “endemic”, he added.

Recommended

Ellie Cumbo, head of public law at the Law Society of England and Wales, said any “positive” improvements proposed as a result of reviews of policies and procedures “cannot take effect in an infrastructure that is lacking”.

Mr Sweeting added: “Without some guarantee that there’ll be sufficient resourcing, then we’re not going to be in a position to make good all of those deficits.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in