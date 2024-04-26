Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Unseen work by The Snowman creator Raymond Briggs goes on display

Ditchling Museum of Art and Craft reveals personal insights into Briggs’s life, including 100 original artworks from his 60-year career.

Anahita Hossein-Pour
Friday 26 April 2024 15:25
Author illustrator Raymond Briggs’ writing and drawing desk which he used for more than 40 years will be among the items on display at Ditchling Museum of Art and Craft. (Rosie Powell /PA)
Author illustrator Raymond Briggs’ writing and drawing desk which he used for more than 40 years will be among the items on display at Ditchling Museum of Art and Craft. (Rosie Powell /PA)

A museum is revealing never-seen-before belongings and artwork from The Snowman author and illustrator Raymond Briggs in the first such exhibition since his death.

The multi award-winning author’s writing and drawing desk, which he used for more than 40 years, is among the items on display at Ditchling Museum of Art and Craft in East Sussex.

The insight into Briggs’ life, including 100 original artworks from his 60-year career, is being showcased a mile from his home in the village of Westmeston.

The exhibition – Bloomin’ Brilliant: The Life and Work of Raymond Briggs – is showing unseen artwork for Father Christmas On Holiday, alongside other titles including The Snowman, Fungus The Bogeyman and When The Wind Blows.

A museum spokesperson said: “These will all join hundreds of artworks that show why Raymond Briggs was – and still is – viewed as one of the most exceptional draughtsman and storytellers that this country has produced, with innovative journeys of both the magical and seemingly mundane, from monsters, flying snowmen and miniscule humans to heartfelt relationships, real-life war and a hard-working Father Christmas.”

Museum director Steph Fuller added: “It has been a privilege to be invited by Raymond Briggs’ estate to visit his home and select objects for this exhibition.

“Being in his studio amongst his drawing materials, family photographs and notes to self, it feels as though he might have just stepped out and could return at any moment. I hope we’re able to convey something of that feeling to visitors.”

Briggs died in August 2022 at the age of 88.

The exhibition opens on Saturday.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in