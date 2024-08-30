Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

NatWest apologises after banking app goes down

NatWest said it has fixed the issue which impacted NatWest and RBS banking services.

Henry Saker-Clark
Friday 30 August 2024 10:10
NatWest Group has appointed Paul Thwaite as its permanent chief executive (Alamy/PA)
NatWest Group has appointed Paul Thwaite as its permanent chief executive (Alamy/PA)

NatWest has apologised after an issue meant customers were unable to use the bank’s mobile app to access accounts or make payments on Friday morning.

It said the problems have since been fixed.

The banking group said its NatWest and Royal Bank of Scotland mobile apps were affected by the technical issue.

Customers said on social media early on Friday that the app was showing an error and logging them out.

Hundreds of NatWest and RBS users reported the problem on Friday, according to the Down Detector website.

The payment issue came on the last working day of the month when many people get paid by their employers.

A NatWest spokesman said: “Some customers experienced difficulty in making payments via the mobile app this morning.

“This has been resolved and customers can make payments as normal.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

