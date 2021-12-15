Reading fire: Man arrested on suspicion of murder and arson after one dead in blaze
Police said one person died in the large fire
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and arson following a fatal fire in Reading that has left a number of people unaccounted for.
Thames Valley Police said one person died in the large fire at a property in Grovelands Road.
A 31-year-old man has been arrested and remains in custody.
The force said the incident is not being treated as terror-related and urged people to avoid the area, with road closures in place.
In a statement on Twitter Thames Valley Police said: “Local agencies are working together at the scene of a large fire at a property in Grovelands Road, Reading.
“Our officers, as well as the fire and ambulance services, are at the site. Sadly, one person is believed to have died, and a number of others are unaccounted for.
“Officers have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of arson and murder and he is in custody at this time.”
The statement added: “If you have any concerns, for loved ones, please try and contact them in the first instance. A dedicated number is being set up for this, and details will follow very shortly.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.