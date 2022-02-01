First victim of devastating flat fire in Reading named by police
Neil Morris, 45, has been formally identified by a coroner as one of the people killed in the blaze at Rowe Court on December 15.
One of two victims of a major fire which devastated a block of flats six weeks ago has been named.
Neil Morris, 45, has been formally identified by a coroner as one of the people killed in the blaze at Rowe Court, Reading on December 15, Thames Valley Police said.
Two bodies were removed on Monday after a complex recovery process, and the second is expected to be formally identified this week.
Mr Morris’s family is being supported by specially trained officers, and they described him in a tribute as “dearly loved”.
In a statement released to police, they said: “Neil was a dearly loved son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend and has been taken from us too soon and in such a tragic way.
“The family are devastated and ask that they be allowed to grieve in private at this very difficult time.
“The family also ask that Neil’s memory is given the privacy and dignity he rightly deserves.”
The Thames Valley Police major crime unit is continuing its investigation into the incident.
Hakeem Kigundu, 31, has been charged with murder and arson with intent to endanger life.
He is due before Reading Crown Court in February.
Superintendent Steve Raffield, local area policing commander for Reading, said he hoped the safe removal of those inside the building provided “some comfort” to their families.
He added: “Our officers will remain at the scene while our investigation into the fire continues, as well as the process of dismantling the building.”
