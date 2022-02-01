First victim of devastating flat fire in Reading named by police

Neil Morris, 45, has been formally identified by a coroner as one of the people killed in the blaze at Rowe Court on December 15.

Laura Parnaby
Tuesday 01 February 2022 23:24
Firefighters at the scene in Grovelands Road (PA)
Firefighters at the scene in Grovelands Road (PA)
(PA Wire)

One of two victims of a major fire which devastated a block of flats six weeks ago has been named.

Neil Morris, 45, has been formally identified by a coroner as one of the people killed in the blaze at Rowe Court, Reading on December 15, Thames Valley Police said.

Two bodies were removed on Monday after a complex recovery process, and the second is expected to be formally identified this week.

Mr Morris’s family is being supported by specially trained officers, and they described him in a tribute as “dearly loved”.

In a statement released to police, they said: “Neil was a dearly loved son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend and has been taken from us too soon and in such a tragic way.

Recommended

“The family are devastated and ask that they be allowed to grieve in private at this very difficult time.

“The family also ask that Neil’s memory is given the privacy and dignity he rightly deserves.”

Firefighters at the scene in Grovelands Road (Marc Ward/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Thames Valley Police major crime unit is continuing its investigation into the incident.

Hakeem Kigundu, 31, has been charged with murder and arson with intent to endanger life.

He is due before Reading Crown Court in February.

Recommended

Superintendent Steve Raffield, local area policing commander for Reading, said he hoped the safe removal of those inside the building provided “some comfort” to their families.

He added: “Our officers will remain at the scene while our investigation into the fire continues, as well as the process of dismantling the building.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in