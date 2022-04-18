Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez announce tragic death of baby boy

Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez have announced that their baby son has died.

The sad news was revealed in a message from the couple that appeared on Manchester United and Portugal forward Ronaldo’s social media accounts on Monday evening.

It read: “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel.

[xdelx]

“Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.

“We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.

“Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

Ronaldo had announced in a social media post last October that he and Rodriguez were expecting twins.

A message on United’s official Twitter account on Monday evening said: “Your pain is our pain, @Cristiano. Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time.”

The 37-year-old’s United team-mate Marcus Rashford tweeted: “Thoughts are with you and Georgina brother. I’m so sorry.”

Ronaldo’s former club Real Madrid said in a statement on their official website: “Real Madrid, its president and board of directors are deeply saddened by the passing of one of the children that our dear Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodríguez, were expecting. Real Madrid shares in the family’s pain and wishes to send them all of our warmth.”

Manchester City and the Premier League also sent condolences to Ronaldo in messages on Twitter.