Emergency services attend crash involving light aircraft at Co Down airport

The incident happened on Tuesday evening.

Rebecca Black
Tuesday 19 July 2022 22:33
Police and emergency services attend the scene of a crash involving a light aircraft at Newtownards Airport in Co Down (Rebecca Black/PA)
Emergency services are attending the scene of a crash involving a light aircraft at an airport in Co Down.

The incident happened on Tuesday evening at Newtownards Airport.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended, and said no patients were taken from the scene on the Portaferry Road in the town.

The scene has been closed off by police.

In a statement, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call at 8.21pm following reports of an incident on the Portaferry Road, Newtownards.

“NIAS despatched two emergency crews, a doctor and an ambulance officer to the incident,” it said.

“No patients were taken from the scene.”

