Deaths feared following crash involving light aircraft at Co Down airport
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended the scene at Newtownards Airport.
Two people are believed to have died following a crash involving a light aircraft at a Co Down airport.
Emergency services rushed to Newtownards Airport following a 999 call at 8.21pm on Tuesday.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended, and said no patients were taken from the scene on the Portaferry Road in the town.
It is understood that two people have died.
The scene has been closed off by police.
In a statement, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call at 8.21pm following reports of an incident on the Portaferry Road, Newtownards.
“NIAS despatched two emergency crews, a doctor and an ambulance officer to the incident,” it said.
“No patients were taken from the scene.”
