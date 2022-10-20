Jump to content

Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Co Antrim

The 62-year-old woman was badly hurt in Crumlin on Tuesday afternoon.

Rebecca Black
Thursday 20 October 2022 17:26
A woman has died following a road collision in Crumlin, Co Antrim on Tuesday afternoon (PA)
A woman has died after being hit by a vehicle in Co Antrim.

The 62-year-old was badly hurt in Main Street, Crumlin, on Tuesday afternoon.

She was taken to hospital for treatment but later died.

A man was arrested on suspicion of driving offences and has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Witnesses and those with dash cam or any other footage have been asked to call police on 101, quoting reference CW 947 of October 18 2022.

