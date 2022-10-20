Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Co Antrim

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman has died after being hit by a vehicle in Co Antrim.

The 62-year-old was badly hurt in Main Street, Crumlin, on Tuesday afternoon.

She was taken to hospital for treatment but later died.

A man was arrested on suspicion of driving offences and has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Witnesses and those with dash cam or any other footage have been asked to call police on 101, quoting reference CW 947 of October 18 2022.