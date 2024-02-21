Man who killed four members of same family jailed for 29 years

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man who admitted killing four members of the same family in a house fire has been sentenced to 29 years in prison.

Daniel Sebastian Allen, 33, previously pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of his partner Denise Gossett and the murder of her daughter Sabrina Gossett, 19, son Roman Gossett, 16, and Sabrina Gossett’s 15-month-old daughter Morgana Quinn in the deliberate fire at a house in Derrylin, Co Fermanagh, on February 27, 2018.

He was sentenced at Belfast Crown Court on Wednesday morning.

On the death of 45-year-old Denise Gossett, Allen previously admitted manslaughter by reason of suicide pact.

Allen, whose address was given as HMP Maghaberry, also admitted arson with intent to endanger life.

Delivering sentence, Mr Justice O’Hara said Allen will serve 29 years in prison before he can be considered for release, which, taking into account time already served, will be in 2047.