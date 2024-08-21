Racially-motivated arson attack on restaurant condemned as ‘deplorable’

Support truly

An arson attack on a restaurant in Co Antrim, which is believed to have been racially motivated, has been condemned as “deplorable”.

“Muslim Out” was daubed on a wall of the Railway Bar and Steam Dining bar and restaurant complex on the Ballyclare Road area of Newtownabbey of which just a shell is left.

In a statement on Facebook, the business said they are “shattered and deeply saddened to see it destroyed”.

North Belfast MP John Finucane described the incident as “deplorable”.

In a statement, police said they received a report at around 1.50am on Wednesday that the premises had been set alight.

“Colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended and dealt with the fire, which is being treated as deliberate ignition,” they said.

“Inquiries are continuing and at this stage, the incident is being treated as a racially-motivated hate crime.

The remains of a bar and restaurant in Newtownabbey following an arson attack which police are treating as hate crime. (Rebecca Black/PA)

“Police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 68 21/08/24.”

In a statement on Facebook, the Railway Bar and Steam Dining announced the closure of the business.

“Our establishment, once a place of joy and community, has fallen victim to a devastating act of organised hate,” they said.

“This venue was more than just a business; it was a piece of history, a place that brought people together and created lasting memories.

“We are shattered and deeply saddened to see it destroyed.

“It is heart breaking to see this chapter end in such a tragic way.

“No matter our skin colour or background, we all share the same goal: to make a living, provide for our families, and offer a space where people can enjoy their time together.

“As a young Nepalese-British individual, born into a Hindu family, raised and educated in Belfast, I never imagined that my skin colour and religion would make us a target for such a hateful act.

My sole intention was to run a business, provide jobs, and make a modest living.

“Unfortunately, the reality we faced was beyond anything I could have imagined.

“While this has been a painful experience, I sincerely hope that this crime marks the end of such hatred. The world is vast and full of hope, and we must continue to look forward.”

North Belfast MP John Finucane (Liam McBurney/PA) ( PA Archive )

North Belfast MP John Finucane described the attack as “sickening and deplorable”.

He added: “This business operates to serve our community and employ workers. It is totally unacceptable that it has been targeted in this way.

“These disgusting and disgraceful attacks which are fuelled by racism, hatred and discrimination have no place in our inclusive and forward-looking society.

“Those intent on causing hate and stirring up division must face the full force of the law, and I would appeal to anyone who may have information on this incident to bring it forward to police.”