Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Rebekah Vardy was ‘scared to be in public’ after getting 100 threats per day

The 40-year-old, who is married to Leicester striker Jamie Vardy, said some people ‘went the extra mile’ to abuse her.

Mike Bedigan
Wednesday 03 August 2022 05:23
Rebekah Vardy says she was ‘scared to be out in public places’ during her legal battle with Coleen Rooney, after receiving up to 100 abusive messages per day (Yui Mok/PA)
Rebekah Vardy says she was ‘scared to be out in public places’ during her legal battle with Coleen Rooney, after receiving up to 100 abusive messages per day (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Wire)

Rebekah Vardy says she was “scared to be out in public places” during her legal battle with Coleen Rooney, after receiving up to 100 abusive messages per day.

The 40-year-old, who is married to Leicester striker Jamie Vardy, said some people “went the extra mile” to abuse her – even linking her with the disappearance of Madeleine McCann and membership of the so-called Islamic State (IS) terror group.

She told The Sun: “The whole thing has been awful. At its worst, I was worried to be on my own, to leave the house. I was scared to be out in public places.

“Even the smallest things, like going shopping, were horrendous.”

She continued: “Everyone always says: ‘These people wouldn’t say things to your face’, but actually you do get the odd few that go that extra mile.

Recommended

“The abuse I was getting was insane. At the beginning it would be 100 messages a day.”

“I was linked to the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, people suggesting I was a member of IS, stuff like that.

The Vardys have recently increased security at their Leicestershire home (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

“It was as if I’d murdered someone.”

Vardy said her husband had advised her not to read the messages that were sent to her, but that she found them hard to ignore when the abuse was directed at her family.

“When you subject my children to such vicious and disgusting hatred, it does get my attention and it is hurtful,” she said.

Vardy said she had subsequently increased her personal protection to include a full-time security chief at her home in Leicestershire.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in