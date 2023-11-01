Women treated as property in ‘humiliating’ Red Arrows environment, report finds

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A “hostile, degrading and humiliating” environment within the Red Arrows display team meant women were plied with alcohol, treated like property and harassed for sex, a report has concluded.

The campaign of bullying, sexual harassment and predatory behaviour was “widespread and normalised” in the squadron – with female personnel forced to form groups known as “shark watch” to protect themselves at social events.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sir Rich Knighton, offered his “unreserved apologies” following the report’s release, and said he was “appalled” its findings.

An RAF spokesman confirmed that evidence of possible criminal behaviour was passed to the service police, but they were unable to gather sufficient evidence to begin prosecutions.

The non-statutory inquiry, launched in 2021, found examples dating back to 2017 of team members flashing their genitals, several extra-marital affairs and one case of criminal battery.

The report added that it was highly likely women had to deal with being hounded for sex, unwanted physical contact, and derogatory comments about their appearance.

A “bystander” culture meant the predatory behaviour was not challenged, with the Red Arrows showing loyalty to certain individuals and dismissing some of their actions because they “did not want to ruin someone’s career”.

Some of the behaviour was “not treated with any seriousness” and “openly joked about”, the report found.

Sir Rich said members of the display team have been disciplined as a result of the non-statutory inquiry, including sackings.

In a statement issued after the report’s release, Sir Rich said: “I want first to say that I am sorry and offer my unreserved apologies to any individuals that were subjected to unacceptable behaviours during their association with the Red Arrows, particularly the three women who felt they had no option but to raise their complaints directly with my predecessor.

“The situation was compounded by a ‘bystander culture’, meaning people did not challenge what was happening.

“The behaviours described by witnesses in the reports have no place in the Royal Air Force or anywhere else.

“The behaviour of a minority of individuals has harmed the Squadron’s reputation and that of the Royal Air Force.

“Like my predecessor, I am intent on rebuilding public trust in one of our highest profile units.”

The report found that female personnel feared “detrimental treatment” if they rejected unwanted advances and believed raising a formal complaint would lead them to be seen as “over sensitive” or a “typical woman”.

Women who made complaints also said they felt the need to limit the amount of alcohol they drank and modify what they chose to wear to “reduce the risk” of being harassed.

The actions of male personnel were dismissed by comments such as “he followed her around like a lovesick puppy”, and “I thought they were in a relationship”.

In response to the report, Labour’s shadow armed forces minister Luke Pollard said: “It’s outrageous that female service personnel in the Red Arrows faced widespread sexual abuse and harassment while proudly serving their country.

“These appalling findings demonstrate a wider pattern of unacceptable behaviour that must be rooted out.

“Ministers must urgently take steps with the Chief of Air Staff to tackle this unacceptable behaviour towards service women and protect the reputation of our UK armed forces.”