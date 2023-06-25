Crowds thrilled by aerial displays at Duxford Summer Air Show

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Thousands of people gathered in the sunshine to watch the Red Arrows and vintage aircraft at the Duxford Summer Air Show in Cambridge.

Joining the Red Arrows in the sky over the weekend were various Spitfires and the AeroSuperBatics Wingwalkers – the world’s only formation wing walking team.

Other highlights included a Great War Display Team, which replicated how aircraft were flown during the Great War over the trenches of Northern France and Belgium, as well as performances from Hawker Hurricane Mk XIIs – which were based at RAF Duxford during the Battle of Britain.

With temperatures reaching in excess of 30C, crowds gathered under parasols and queued up for ice creams to keep cool.

However, the hot weather and strong wind speeds proved too much for one plane.

The last remaining airworthy B-17 in Europe was forced to pull out of the show on Sunday and remained on the tarmac.

The plane’s crew could be seen sheltering under its wing to escape the sun.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the first air show at IWM Duxford and 120 years since the invention of the aeroplane by the Wright brothers.