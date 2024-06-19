New stamps to mark 60th display season of the Red Arrows

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Royal Mail is launching a new set of stamps to mark the 60th display season of the Red Arrows.

The main set of eight stamps have images of their trademark red, white and blue trails in the sky.

An additional sheet of four stamps showcases the Red Arrows’ performances above landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower, the Pyramids in Egypt and Niagara Falls.

Officially established in 1964 and with their first public display taking place seven months later, the Red Arrows and their red-painted Gnat jet trainers became the showpiece of the RAF.

Now in their 60th season and flying BAE Systems Hawks in displays since 1980, the Red Arrows continue to demonstrate their teamwork and excellence around the globe.

David Gold, Royal Mail’s director of External Affairs and Policy said: “During important national celebrations such as His Majesty’s Coronation, and representing the UK globally, the Red Arrows have entertained us with spectacular displays of aeronautical excellence.

“We are proud to mark their 60th season with these striking new stamps.”

Squadron Leader Jon Bond, team leader of the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team for 2024 and flying as Red 1, said: “This milestone season underscores the excellence, dedication and pride of all those who have worked for, supported or just simply watched a show by the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team across the last 60 seasons.

“As well celebrating this heritage, these new stamps – many of which feature brilliant images taken by skilled RAF personnel – will hopefully inspire many more people using the wonder of aviation, just like each of our colourful, dynamic displays.”

The stamps, and a range of collectible products, are available from today.