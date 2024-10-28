‘Major success’ as endangered bongo calf born at Woburn Safari Park

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Woburn Safari Park announced a “major success” as the park has welcomed a bongo calf, one of the most critically endangered animals on the planet.

First-time mum Othaya gave birth to the male eastern mountain bongo calf on October 16, with the birth marking the first bongo calf born at the park in over 10 years.

Woburn Safari Park said the birth “is both a major success for both the park, as well as for global conservation efforts”.

The eastern mountain bongo species has been hunted almost to extinction in the wild, with less than 100 individuals remaining.

Head of reserves Tom Robson said “After a long labour, the large healthy male calf was born and was soon seen standing on wobbly legs, in the deep bed of straw prepared for his arrival. Both Mum and calf are doing really well.

“Sonny, the calf’s father, joined the four-strong bongo herd at the park last November, and successfully mixed with the females, wasting no time in doing his job and displaying breeding behaviours.

“The bongo are part of a crucial breeding programme and we are hoping in the future our new calf will travel to another wildlife collection and start a breeding group of his own.”

Dad Pesaka, known as Sonny by his keepers, arrived at Woburn last November as part of the European Association of Zoos and Aquariums (EAZA) endangered species management programme.

Woburn Safari Park said that mother and calf are currently being kept inside to give them time to bond and grow stronger.

“Meanwhile the bongo calf has completely stolen the keepers’ hearts with his enormous ears, timid but increasingly confident nature,” the park said.

“The baby has been spotted walking around the stable exploring his environment, sticking close to mum while he grows steadier on his hooves.”

Keepers are keeping a close eye on the mother and calf to ensure the baby is suckling properly and that mum is eating and recovering well.

The eastern mountain bongo species is classified as critically endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, with populations drastically impacted by poaching and habitat loss.