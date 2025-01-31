Swinney rules out working with Reform on future Scottish budget

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland’s First Minister has said there is “absolutely no way” he would work with Reform UK to pass a Scottish budget if the party wins a raft of MSPs at next year’s election.

Nigel Farage’s party has seen increasing popularity in Scotland in the past year, with a number of polls suggesting they could send multiple MSPs to Holyrood in 2026.

But in an interview with the Scotsman podcast The Steamie, John Swinney expressed his worries over a rise in “populism” ahead of the vote, saying he would not work with Reform in the way he has with other parties this year to pass his Government’s Budget.

The Conservatives are visually trying to ape Reform to avoid being consumed by Reform John Swinney

He said: “Parties will have to think about their reaction to Reform, because there’ll be things that Reform will argue for that there’s no way I would put them in a Scottish Government budget.

“Absolutely no way.

“So I want to be as inclusive as I can, but not that inclusive.

“Things have got to be confronted and I think that’s the choice that faces Parliament.”

The Budget – due for a final vote next month – will be backed by the Scottish Greens, the Liberal Democrats and Alba following deals struck with the parties.

Mr Swinney also accused the Conservatives of shifting further to the right to cater to voters they fear losing to Reform ahead of next year.

He described the Tories’ drive to scrap free bus travel for asylum seekers late last year as a “portent of things to come”.

“The Conservatives are visually trying to ape Reform to avoid being consumed by Reform,” he said.

“I think they’re about to be consumed by Reform, despite all their efforts to try to mimic them.

“So I’m a wee bit worried, I’m worried about that.

“I’ve always viewed this institution (Parliament) as a gathering place of people from all parts of the country to be the real gathering, inclusive place.

“That’s the type of country I want to live in and I worry about that in the years to come.”