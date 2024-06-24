Opinion poll round-up with 10 days to go until the General Election

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Two opinion polls have been published in the past 24 hours, both of which show Labour well ahead of the Conservatives and Reform in third place.

A poll by Savanta, carried out online from June 19-21 among 2,103 UK adults, gives Labour a 23-percentage point lead.

The figures are Labour 42%, Conservative 19%, Reform UK 16%, Liberal Democrats 9%, Green 5%, SNP 3%, Plaid Cymru 1% and other parties 5%.

The latest poll by Opinium, carried out online from June 19-21 among 2,052 UK adults, puts Labour 20 points ahead.

The figures are Labour 40%, Conservative 20%, Reform 15%, Lib Dems 12%, Green 8%, SNP 2%, Plaid Cymru 1% and other parties 2%.

An average of all polls with survey work completed during the seven days to June 24 puts Labour on 40%, 20 points ahead of the Conservatives on 20%, followed by Reform on 18%, the Lib Dems on 11% and the Greens on 6%.

Reform are up on the figures for the previous week, while Labour and the Tories are down, with the averages for the seven days to June 17 being Labour 41%, Conservatives 21%, Reform 15%, Lib Dems 11% and Greens 6%.

On May 22, the day Rishi Sunak called the General Election, the seven-day averages stood at Labour 45%, Conservatives 23%, Reform 11%, Lib Dems 9% and Greens 6%.

The averages have been calculated by the PA news agency and are based on polls published by BMG, Deltapoll, Find Out Now, Focaldata, Ipsos, JL Partners, More in Common, Norstat, Opinium, People Polling, Redfield Wilton, Savanta, Survation, TechneUK, Verian, WeThink, Whitestone and YouGov.