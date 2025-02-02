Reform UK to begin local election campaign with Birmingham rally

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nigel Farage’s Reform UK has said it will hold the “biggest ever” political rally in modern British history, as it sets its sights on winning seats in town halls across the UK.

The party is gearing up for the May 1 local and mayoral elections with a campaign launch rally at the Arena Birmingham, the venue which used to be known as the National Indoor Arena.

The event on March 28 will be “the biggest ever launch rally in modern British political history”, Reform UK claimed.

Party leader Mr Farage is expected to appear alongside candidates hoping to become councillors and regional mayors.

Announcing the rally, Mr Farage said: “Reform has all the momentum in British politics and we are only just getting started.

“May 1 is our first real test and we are kicking off our campaign with something that’s never been done before. I can’t wait to show you all what we’ve been planning.”

Reform UK would not be drawn into saying what the unique aspect of the rally would be, when asked by the PA news agency.

Mr Farage’s announcement comes after a weekend during which the party hosted two regional rallies.

On Friday he made a speech to party members in North West Essex, the constituency of Tory leader Kemi Badenoch.

The rally followed a dispute over the Christmas period in Mrs Badenoch claimed Reform’s announcement that it had gained more than 100,000 members was false.

Mr Farage led a second rally on Saturday in Houghton-le-Spring near Sunderland, an area where Reform hopes it can win seats on Durham County Council.

Many of May’s local elections could be postponed as a result of plans to overhaul the way local government in England works.

The Government wants to abolish two-tier council areas as it seeks to devolve more power from Westminster.

Some 18 councils have written to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government asking to postpone their 2025 elections to allow time to develop proposals on reorganisation, the House of Commons has been told.