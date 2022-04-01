Government-backed matching scheme opens to pair sponsors and Ukrainian refugees

A Government-backed matching scheme has been launched to link UK sponsors with Ukrainian refugees, amid warnings that schemes helping people reach safety must not become “Tinder for sex traffickers”.

Reset Communities and Refugees – a charity which has led UK community sponsorship schemes since 2018 – has launched a service to pair sponsors and refugees, provide training and carry out initial eligibility and safeguarding checks.

It has received £300,000 in initial funding from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC).

The charity launched the initial phase of the programme on Friday and hopes to scale up to match future demand.

The service launched on Friday – two weeks after the Government’s Homes for Ukraine sponsorship scheme opened for visa applications from refugees with a named sponsor.

Some 4,700 visas have been granted, and 32,200 applications have been made under the scheme as of Thursday, according to Home Office figures.

More than 200,000 people have expressed an interest in opening their homes to a Ukrainian refugee under the scheme.

But there have been concerns that the matching aspect has led to people turning to strangers on social media, and being vulnerable to being exploited by potential human traffickers.

Kate Brown, chief executive of Reset Communities and Refugees, said: “This is an extraordinary moment for the refugee welcome movement in the UK.

“With 200,000 people signed up to offer their homes under the Homes for Ukraine scheme, and hundreds of thousands more offering support, we are in a position to help more refugees than ever before.

“We must make sure that there are fair and rigorous systems in place to support the refugees and sponsors as they embark on this programme.”

Refugees Minister Lord Harrington added: “I am delighted and grateful that Reset are working with us to bring more people safely to the UK.”