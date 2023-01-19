Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Full list of latest projects receiving money from levelling up fund

More than £2 billion has been allocated.

Ian Jones
Thursday 19 January 2023 13:25
Rishi Sunak speaks during a Q&A session at The Platform in Morecambe (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Rishi Sunak speaks during a Q&A session at The Platform in Morecambe (Owen Humphreys/PA)
(PA Wire)

Here is a full list of the latest projects receiving money from the Government’s levelling up fund.

The list is divided into regions. Each entry reads: name of the relevant local authority or organisation; type or name of project receiving funding; amount awarded; further details.

– Eastern England

BroxbourneLocal facilities£14,316,988New skatepark and outdoor gym and sports pavilion

Cambridgeshire & Peterborough combined authorityPeterborough railway station£47,850,000New entrance and footbridge

Recommended

ColchesterColchester transport links£19,663,063Improved cycle routes to create a direct traffic-free route to Colchester Castle and Colchester Park

Great YarmouthRiverside Gateway£20,000,000Regeneration of North Quay including improved pedestrian and cycle links

HarlowHarlow Arts and Cultural Quarter£19,999,265New music and arts venue by combining Playhouse Theatre, Gibberd Gallery and Library

NorfolkKing’s Lynn£24,115,860New bus and cycle routes; preservation of 15th Century South Gate

TendringClacton£19,958,22428 new affordable homes; new library and adult learning space

– East Midlands

AshfieldSutton-in-Ashfield£3,100,000New science discovery centre and planetarium

BassetlawWorksop town centre£17,968,565New leisure facility with ten-pin bowling and soft play; new towpath link along Chesterfield canal

BostonRosegarth Square£14,846,596New urban park

BroxtoweKimberley£16,539,214Transforming the Bennerley Viaduct, including step-free access to viaduct and boosting the cycle path network

DerbyLearning Theatre£20,000,000New theatre to allow university students to work and perform at former historic Assembly Rooms

Derbyshire DalesAshbourne£13,373,509Transformation of town centre

East LindseyHistoric sites£8,091,774Improvements to three heritage and cultural sites including Alford Manor House and Alford’s only remaining windmill

LincolnTransport links£20,000,000Two bridges in Lincoln to run across the East Midlands Railway track

MansfieldRegeneration£20,000,000Transformation of disused department store Beales

RutlandMelton Mowbray and Rutland£22,950,690New outdoor food market and event space in Melton Mowbray; updating of Rutland County Museum

South HollandHealth and wellbeing hub£20,000,000New swimming pool, floodlit football pitch and multi-use games area.

– London

Greater London AuthorityColindale and Leyton£43,166,006Colindale and Leyton Underground stations to become step-free

Barking & DagenhamDagenham Heathway£10,883,068316 new homes

CamdenGospel Oak, Haverstock & Kentish Town£7,744,517Improvements to cycling and walking infrastructure and to local GP services

HackneyHackney Central£19,045,400Renovating Town Hall Square; new creative workspace; upgrades to Hackney Central Library

HaringeySelby Centre£20,000,000Regenerating 1970s secondary school building to become community hub including new homes; revamping Bull Lane playing fields

LewishamTown centre£19,061,696Revitalising marketplace including Culture and Business Hub; safer walking and cycling routes

SuttonBelmont rail service£14,121,979Double the frequency of trains to Belmont

Waltham ForestWalthamstow£17,244,008Restoring underused buildings to offer new cultural and educational opportunities to disadvantaged communities

– North-east England

HartlepoolScreen Industries£16,453,891A new production village providing new jobs and opportunities in the creative industries

North East Combined AuthorityTransport decarbonisation£19,597,26152 electric buses, 26 rapid chargers and 92 electric vehicle chargers across the region

NorthumberlandTransport access£14,712,547New cycling and pedestrian lanes between Hexham and Bedlington

Redcar & ClevelandTransport access£19,999,859Investment in Newham Grange highway scheme; new pedestrian and cycle tracks between Guisborough town centre, Teesworks and North York Moors National Park.

Tees Valley Combined AuthorityTransport access£17,784,92415km of new cycling and walking routes

GatesheadGateshead Quays£20,000,000New arena, exhibition centre, hotels, bars, restaurants and walkways at Gateshead Quays

– North-west England

AllerdaleWorkington Gateway£9,586,777Improvements to highways and cycle routes to better connect town with port

Blackburn with DarwenTransport improvements£20,000,000Investment to tackle congestion and give people more options to walk and cycle around city

BlackpoolMultiversity£40,000,000New carbon-neutral university campus

Cheshire West & ChesterEllesmere Port town centre£13,378,478New cycle links and walkways in Ellesmere Port; upgrade to market hall

CopelandIndustrial Solutions Hub£20,000,000Funding to drive industrial development

CumbriaTransport improvements£17,826,697Upgrades to 30km of highway network and repairs to 21 bridges

HyndburnAccrington town centre£20,000,000Renovation of existing buildings, with Market Hall to become modern food hall

KnowsleyHalewood£15,356,140Improvements to transport, sporting and leisure facilities

LancashireTravel projects£49,602,741Three projects for greener, safer travel

LancasterEden Project North£50,000,000Morecambe to become Eden by the Bay

OldhamGreen Technology & Innovation Network£20,000,000New spaces for green businesses and a new Learning Centre

PrestonEnvironmental regeneration£20,000,000Improvements to parks to provide better green spaces for local people

St HelensEarlestown£20,000,000Improvements to market square and derelict Town Hall

TraffordRedevelopment of Partington Sports Village£18,276,313New facilities for local community

WiganHaigh Hall£20,000,000Restoration of Haigh Hall

– Northern Ireland

Armagh City, Banbridge & CraigavonF.E. McWilliam Gallery & Studio£3,573,604Expansion and upgrade of F.E. McWilliam Gallery and Studio in Banbridge

Bangor Marine LimitedMarine Gardens£9,829,424New waterfront gardens

BelfastArts regeneration£4,094,000Renovation of Strand Picturehouse to create multi-functional arts space

Belfast International AirportDecarbonisation project£2,327,928Electric buses and new sustainable fuel sources

Causeway Coast & GlensBallycastle Leisure Centre£8,142,850New leisure centre

Fermanagh & OmaghLakeland Leisure Centre£20,000,000New leisure and wellbeing centre in Enniskillen

Mid & East AntrimCarnfunnock Country Park£6,100,018Regeneration of park with upgraded visitor centre and sporting facilities

Mid UlsterMaghera regeneration£9,058,971New green space and recreational facilities; regeneration of former Maghera High School into new industrial park

Newry Mourne & DownCamlough Lake£2,820,555New leisure and recreation centre

Ulster Branch of Irish Rugby Football UnionImprovement project£5,125,023Funding for 20 local rugby clubs, including new female changing rooms

– Scotland

AberdeenshireNorth Sea connections£20,000,000Transformation of disused Arbuthnot House into new museum, library and cultural hub; marine aquarium in Macduff to be modernised and expanded

Dumfries & GallowayRenovation£17,698,660Redundant spaces and buildings converted into new cultural and leisure opportunities

DundeeRenovation£14,400,000Redevelopment of multi-storey car park into sustainable transport hub

East AyrshireKilmarnock£20,000,000Refurbishment of 163-year-old Palace Theatre and Grand Hall, and new park near town square

East LothianFormer Cockenzie power station£11,267,841Land freed up for future, green regeneration

FifeRiver Leven regeneration£19,410,000Regeneration of Riverside Park in Fife and improved access to River Leven with new walking routes

InverclydeGreenock£19,390,000Overhaul of A78 dual carriageway to reconnect and transform Greenock town centre

North LanarkshireCumbernauld£9,225,000Demolition and regeneration of two shopping centres and a vacant office block

Shetland IslandsFair Isle Ferry£26,762,313New roll-on, roll-off ferry

StirlingForthside redevelopment£19,052,300Regeneration of area

– South-east England

CanterburyHistoric sites£19,905,911Reopen Canterbury Castle; improve historic sites including Clock Tower Square and Poor Priests’ Hospital; build better green spaces; create new walking and cycling routes

DoverDover Beacon£18,121,647New campus offering training opportunities in creative and digital industries

KentDover access improvements£45,000,000Improve flow of traffic from UK to EU

ReadingMinster Quarter£19,164,000Renovation of Hexagon Theatre and new modern library

RotherBexhill£19,192,000Improved access to De La Warr Pavilion and creation of community hub in Sidley

RushmoorFarnborough Leisure and Cultural Hub£20,000,000Leisure centre, library and cultural space in Farnborough

SloughFarnham Road£9,292,149Transformation of A355 to better serve pedestrians, cyclists and drivers with faster access for buses

SouthamptonOutdoor Sports Centre£20,000,000Upgrade athletics centre and create a new sports pitch

SwaleSheerness£20,000,000Improvements to Beachfields seafront including new cafe, outdoor gym, soft play and adventure golf areas; funding also for further education college and new offices and studios

Folkestone & HytheFolkestone town centre£19,791,819Improvements to shopping areas, upgraded bus station and a new public green space

– South-west England

Bournemouth, Christchurch & PooleCoastal communities infrastructure£18,159,731Regeneration of seafront with modernised facilities along promenade and new community water sports hub

BristolFilwood Broadway£14,536,470New high-quality housing, community and business space

Cornwall£49,995,000Direct train service linking Newquay, St Austell, Truro, and Falmouth alongside better walking and cycling access to stations

DevonExmouth£15,765,899Extend Dinan Way and improve Exmouth Gateway transport hub

DorsetWeymouth Waterside regeneration£19,468,083Enabling works to pave way for nearly 400 new homes and a new leisure-led waterfront complex

North SomersetWeston-super-Mare£19,979,570New visitor attractions at heritage sites and improvements to town centre

SedgemoorSomerset Training Academy for Health & Social Care£19,715,940Repurposing former hospital in Bridgwater and empty public building in Minehead to create a new academy training health and social care staff

TorridgeAppledore Clean Maritime Innovation Centre£15,587,980New research centre for green technology

West DevonTransport hub£13,455,000New railway station on eastern edge of Okehampton with cycle facilities and EV charging points

– Wales

Blaenau GwentHiVE£9,360,000New engineering campus for 600 young people

BridgendGrand Pavilion in Porthcawl£17,998,316Regeneration

CaerphillyLeisure & Wellbeing Hub£20,000,000New leisure centre

CardiffCrossrail Phase 1£50,000,000New railway line between Cardiff Bay and Cardiff Central

SwanseaLower Swansea Valley regeneration£20,000,000Regeneration of three industry heritage sites, including Morfa Copperworks and major upgrade to Swansea Museum

ConwyConwy Coast to Valley transport connectivity£18,620,484New cycle route between Llandudno Junction and Betws y Coed

DenbighshireRestoration of monuments£10,955,908Restoration of monuments in Ruthin, including St Peter’s Church and the town square.

GwyneddRegeneration£18,830,189Upgrade to walking and cycling routes for National Slate Museum and Neuadd Ogwen arts centre

Isle of AngleseyRegeneration£17,047,505New walkways and cycle paths in Holyhead for St Cybi’s Church and Roman Fort

Neath Port TalbotVale of Neath Heritage Corridor£17,755,359Restoration of historic estate including new walkways and cycle paths

TorfaenPontypool Cultural Hub & Cafe Quarter£7,607,805Transformation of derelict buildings and new restaurant

– West Midlands

Telford & WrekinEducation and culture£20,000,000Remodelling Palace Theatre; improving Sixth Form College

HerefordshireHereford£19,990,449Better cycle lanes; improved station facilities; new safety measures for pedestrians

Malvern HillsMalvern Theatres£19,941,040Outdoor theatre and new studio spaces

SandwellHaden Hill leisure centre£20,000,000New leisure centre in Rowley Regis

ShropshireSmithfield Riverside redevelopment in Shrewsbury£18,701,269New waterside development with better transport links to local railway station

StaffordshireRoad network£19,836,184Major roadworks including the A38 and A511

Staffordshire MoorlandsLeek town centre£17,110,892Modernise Victorian market halls; upgrade local library, museum and exhibition space; build new swimming pool.

WalsallWillenhall Garden City£20,000,000Over 500 new homes

– Yorkshire & Humber

BarnsleyTown centre£10,243,422New outdoor activity park; revamped youth centre; new music facility for young people; further development of Barnsley Civic arts centre

KirkleesBatley town centre£12,003,148Regeneration of town centre

North East LincolnshireCleethorpes seafront£18,412,039Regeneration of market square and Pier Gardens

North LincolnshireBarton town regeneration£19,703,042Improvements to A1077 to alleviate congestion in the town centre, 14km of new cycle lanes, improvements to railway station

Recommended

RichmondshireCatterick Garrison town centre£19,008,679New routes for walking and cycling, new town square, new community facility for new businesses and community kitchen

West Yorkshire Combined AuthorityBus improvements£41,248,832Safer and more accessible bus stops and bus stations, better highways to improve journey times

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in