Richard Bacon shares coma image as he thanks NHS on 75th birthday

Richard Bacon has shared an image of himself in a coma as he thanked the NHS on its 75th birthday for saving his life.

The former Blue Peter presenter, 47, fell ill during a flight from Los Angeles to London in 2018.

He was put in an induced coma as doctors fought to save his life.

In an Wednesday Twitter post, Bacon wrote: “Thanks for everything you did for me 5 years ago today NHS.

“Thanks to the 40 people at Lewisham who saved me. Especially my consultant Vic Happy 75th.

“Couldn’t do it* without you (*Live) The NHS treats more than a million people a day. We’ve all got our stories.”

He also shared a picture of him in a hospital bed with medical tubes.

Bacon was among the celebrities including former Countdown star Carol Vorderman, ex-Love Island contestant Alex George and comedian Janey Godley who showed their appreciation for the health service, which came into being on July 5 1948.

Vorderman wrote on Twitter: “Happy 75th Birthday NHS You’ve been our protector and our pride.

“Still so young when you saved my brother in 1950s: saved my life twice in emergency: my girl born premature: my Mum with many cancers.”

The 62-year-old I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! star shares her son Cameron and daughter Katie King with her former husband Patrick King. The pair separated in 2000.

She said in 2017 that her mother, Jean Vorderman, had died following a battle with cancer.

Welsh doctor George also wrote on Instagram: “75 years of the NHS!! Happy Birthday to all you incredible people who go over and above to look after us all.

“Thank you for saving my life when I had sepsis and for welcoming me into the family when I was a scared first year doctor! Let’s hope the NHS is here for a long time to come.”

Godley, who has also presented on BBC Radio Scotland, said in a Twitter video the NHS saved her life the day she was born as she had Rhesus disease.

The condition means antibodies in a pregnant woman’s blood destroy her baby’s blood cells.

Godley added that with ovarian cancer treatment the health service has continued to keep her “alive”.

She said: “I was going to die.. so I (cannot) thank the NHS enough… thanks to everyone in the NHS, what a job, have a great birthday.”