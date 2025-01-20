Third Thursday Murder Club book reaches platinum sales status for Richard Osman

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

TV star and writer Richard Osman has achieved platinum status for the third time with the most recent novel in his Thursday Murder Club series.

The Last Devil To Die, the fourth book in the murder mystery series, was among five titles honoured at the annual Bestseller Awards in London on Monday evening, having sold more than a million copies in the UK.

Children’s book duo Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler also received the award for two books – Superworm and Tabby McTat – while Bonnie Garmus was recognised for Lessons In Chemistry and David Nicholls for One Day.

It comes after the release of the Netflix adaptation of romance One Day, starring Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall.

Osman, who became a household name on Pointless, left the hit TV quiz show in 2022 to concentrate on writing, having co-hosted alongside Alexander Armstrong since its debut in 2009.

The first book in The Thursday Murder Club series became a platinum bestseller, and book number three, The Bullet That Missed, achieved the same status last year.

The film rights to Osman’s debut novel have been sold to Steven Spielberg’s production company.

Dame Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Sir Ben Kingsley, and Celia Imrie will play the lead roles in the Netflix film, while the cast also includes Richard E Grant, Tom Ellis, David Tennant, Jonathan Pryce, Naomi Ackie, Daniel Mays and Henry Lloyd-Hughes.

The 2020 bestseller follows retirement residents who attempt to investigate murders in their sleepy English village for fun, but find themselves caught in a real case.

The Bestseller Awards also saw British writer Dolly Alderton achieve gold status, selling more than 500,000 copies of Everything I Know About Love, which was later adapted into a BBC drama.

US actor Stanley Tucci’s Taste: My Life Through Food achieved silver status, selling more than 250,000 copies in the UK.