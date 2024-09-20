Farage’s relationship with Trump ‘to the benefit’ of UK, claims Richard Tice

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Nigel Farage’s relationship with former US president Donald Trump is “to the benefit of this country”, Reform deputy leader Richard Tice has said.

Ahead of the party conference in Birmingham where Mr Farage is expected to announce plans to “democratise” the party structure, Mr Tice said the party leader was “far from” distracted by his trips to the US.

Mr Farage has visited the US three times since being elected as the MP for Clacton, including attending the Republican national convention in Milwaukee two weeks after the election.

He said at the time he was supporting his “friend” former president Trump in the wake of an assassination attempt.

Mr Tice told the PA news agency: “But as a leader of a party that is now becoming mainstream, international affairs, our relationship with our most important, strategic international partner – the US – is very important and the world will be a safer place if Donald Trump wins the presidential election.

“Nigel’s strong relationship with Donald Trump is actually to the benefit of this country and it’s quite right that he cements and strengthens that.”

The MP for Boston and Skegness has been vocal in the Commons since his election, frequently giving impassioned speeches opposing the Governments net-zero climate and energy policies.

Asked if Mr Farage had attended Parliament frequently enough, Mr Tice said: “As leader, you’ve got a huge job because you’re campaigning everywhere.

Let me tell you, no one works harder than Nigel Farage Richard Tice, Reform UK

“You’re sorting out the professionalisation with the chairman and so we’re sharing and sharing alike and that’s an important part of it.

“You can’t be everywhere all the time. It’s really difficult. But let me tell you, no one works harder than Nigel Farage.”

On Thursday, Mr Farage said he is “relinquishing” control of Reform UK as he gives up his majority shareholder position.

Reform UK Ltd is a registered company, unlike most other political parties, and was previously registered as the Brexit Party from 2018-2021.

Former party deputy leader Ben Habib posted a video to X, formerly Twitter, where he said that he had been advocating for the democratisation of the party behind the scenes “for many years” and criticised plans that would require 50% of party members’ support to remove the leader.

Mr Tice said he was “very happy” with the party’s new constitution and the plans represent “taking the party to the next step from being an entrepreneurial political startup”.

He said: “As part of the democratisation, we’re going to change the structure, change the constitution and that’s a natural evolution. Nigel committed to that, we did immediately after the election, we knew we’re going to do that and so already we’re delivering on it.”

Asked about comments made by Mr Habib, Mr Tice said: “Life would be boring if we all agreed with everything.

“And so Ben’s entitled to his view. We’re entitled to our view, we think it’s the right balance and the thing is, the key about leadership is you’ve got to look forward. Let’s not be looking over our shoulder backwards. Let’s be looking forwards.”