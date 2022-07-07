No 10 Downing Street jokingly listed as ‘great social space’ on RightMove

Its key features are listed, including a ‘resident cat’ and a ‘great social space,’ referring to Downing Street’s lockdown parties.

Lily Ford
Thursday 07 July 2022 14:03
The furnished apartment was up for grabs to rent for £9 per month on RightMove (PA)
The furnished apartment was up for grabs to rent for £9 per month on RightMove (PA)
(PA Wire)

A furnished apartment was up for grabs to rent for £9 per month on RightMove – the Prime Minister’s residence on Downing Street.

A member of the public jokingly added No 10 to the property website, which later appeared to be removed, attached with seven photos of the flat’s decor and floor plan following Boris Johnson’s resignation.

Its key features included a “resident cat,” referring to Larry – the cat who resides at the flat as its “chief mouser” – as well as a “great social space”, a nod to the parties hosted by Downing Street while the country was in lockdown.

The property, on Downing Street, was listed for rent after confirmation of Boris Johnson’s resignation (PA)
(PA Wire)

The terraced property was also listed as having 15 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, with its square footage “perfect for parties and work gatherings”.

Recommended

The property description referenced ministerial resignations under Mr Johnson’s leadership topping 50 on Thursday.

It read: “This large social house (perfect for parties and work gatherings) has recently become available.

“The rental price sits comfortably with the country deficit and will give you all you need.

No 10 was listed as having 15 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, as well as a ‘great social space’ on RightMove (PA)
(PA Wire)

“Do not worry if not working at present, job available with property.

“Many responsibilities but no experience or training has ever been necessary.

“Ideally a broad (knowledge) of many areas as up to 50 roles will need to be covered.

“Beautiful area, surrounded by the city’s finest. Office space perfect for romantic visits and conducting many types of affairs… as in activities.”

A photoshopped “Rooms to Let” sign appeared on the gate outside No 10’s door on one picture.

Larry the cat was listed as one of the apartment’s key features (PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

Twitter users quickly spotted the property and shared its brief availability on the platform.

The PA news agency have contacted RightMove for comment at the time of publication but it had not responded.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in