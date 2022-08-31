Jump to content
Firefighters tackle blaze in Co Down barley field made famous by Rihanna

The chart-topping singer shot part of her music video for We Found Love in the field which has a distinctive tree.

Rebecca Black
Wednesday 31 August 2022 17:13
Rihanna during the first day of filming a pop video in a field in County Down in 2011 (PA)
Rihanna during the first day of filming a pop video in a field in County Down in 2011 (PA)
(PA Archive)

Firefighters are battling a blaze in a Co Down barley field made famous by pop star Rihanna.

Three fire appliances were deployed to the field just outside Bangor, with firefighters seen dousing flames across a wide area.

The view across the field dominated by an old tree was made famous in 2011 in the 34-year-old’s music video for her hit We Found Love featuring Calvin Harris.

Rihanna is mobbed by fans and members of the media during the second day of filming her new pop video in the New Lodge area of north Belfast (PA)
(PA Archive)

The video included scenes shot in north Belfast as well as in the more rural setting on the road from Northern Ireland’s capital city to Bangor.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said they received a call for assistance at 3.50pm on Wednesday.

A spokesperson said three fire appliances attended, two from Bangor fire station and one from Holywood fire station.

They said the incident in the large barley field remains ongoing.

On Wednesday evening, police issued a warning to motorists planning to travel along the Belfast Road between the Ballyrobert Road and Craigantlet Road junctions.

A police spokesperson described visibility as poor and urged motorists to seek an alternative route.

