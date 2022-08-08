Jump to content
Beatles’ Royal Variety Performance autographs to go on sale

Other items up for auction include an original Cavern Club brick complete with box and receipt.

Kim Pilling
Tuesday 09 August 2022 00:01
John Lennon signs an autograph at the 1963 Royal Variety Performance with Ringo Starr in the foreground (The Beatles Shop/PA)
John Lennon signs an autograph at the 1963 Royal Variety Performance with Ringo Starr in the foreground (The Beatles Shop/PA)

A prized set of Beatles’ autographs from their famous Royal Variety Performance appearance will go on sale later this month.

The night is best remembered for when John Lennon said to the crowd ahead of the group’s last song:  “For our last number I’d like to ask your help. To the people in the cheaper seats clap your hands, and the rest of you, if you’d just rattle your jewellery.”

The remark brought peals of laughter, but it was also a special evening for Fiona James, whose father, actor Gerald James, also performed for the Queen Mother on November 4 1963.

She wanted the signatures of the Fab Four, and the moment her father passed a pen to John Lennon was captured on camera, with fellow band member Ringo Starr in the foreground.

A Beatles Jnr Guitar, the size of a ukukele, will go sale (The Beatles Shop/PA)

She also obtained the signatures of the other two Beatles, Paul McCartney and George Harrison, at the Prince of Wales Theatre in London.

Mr James had performed in the show as one of the Pickwickians with Harry Secombe.

The signatures on two pieces of paper, along with the photograph and a full letter of provenance, are expected fetch up to £5,000 at auction.

They will go on sale in the Beatles Memorabilia Auction at the Cato Crane auction rooms in Liverpool on Saturday August 27.

A Cavern Club brick bought for £5 is estimated to fetch up to £600 at auction (The Beatles Shop/PA)

Other items up for auction are a Selcol Jnr Beatles Guitar – the size of a ukulele – attached to its original backing card, and an original Cavern Club brick complete with box and receipt.

The brick was bought for £5 but is estimated to sell for up to £600, with proceeds to Liverpool cancer charity The Bloom Appeal.

For further details visit www.beatlesauction.co.uk

