What the papers say – August 5

Further waves of violence sweeping towns and cities dominate Monday’s front pages with Sir Keir Starmer promising “extremists” will face justice.

Riots in towns and cities across Northern Ireland and England have been condemned by politicians with the story dominating the front pages of the Daily Express, The Guardian and Financial Times.

The Daily Telegraph says further clashes broke out between far-right protesters and Muslim counter-protesters on Sunday.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper says the “disgraceful” rioters and those “whipping them up” online will face a “reckoning”, according to The Times.

The Independent leads with promises from the Prime Minister that groups rioting across Hull, Halifax, Liverpool, London, Southport and Rotherham will face the “full force of the law”.

The i reports there have been more than 150 arrests since violence began with police warning more are still to come.

The Daily Mirror splashes on anti-immigration protesters attacking a Rotherham hotel containing asylum seekers.

The Metro’s front page issues a “shame on you” message to those rioting, adding the Prime Minister has promised he will do “whatever it takes to bring these thugs to justice”.

The Daily Mail reports comments from agitator Tommy Robinson are “stoking rage” and “fuelling violence”.

In other news, the Daily Star warns that bees and wasps have disappeared his summer, baffling experts.