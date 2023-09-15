Record-breaking 9kg onion displayed at Harrogate Flower Show

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A record-breaking giant onion weighing almost 9kg has been displayed at the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show.

The vegetable, owned by Gareth Griffin, weighs 8.97kg (19.775lb) and was displayed at the flower show at Newby Hall and Gardens near Ripon in North Yorkshire.

Colossal cabbages, marrows and beetroots were among the vegetables judged during the National English Honor Society (NEHS) Giant Vegetable Competition at the flower show.

Paul Proud’s cabbage, parsnip, carrot, beetroot and cucumber emerged triumphant in their respective categories.

Chris Parish took home a prize for his giant pumpkin, which weighed 102kg.

The Harrogate Flower Show runs twice a year, in April and September.

This autumn’s flower show featured The Blooms Of Deception, a display of floral art inspired by Agatha Christie’s tales of intrigue and suspense, as the show fell on the British author’s birthday.

The show takes place on September 15-17 and up to 30,000 visitors are expected to attend.