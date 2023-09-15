Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Record-breaking 9kg onion displayed at Harrogate Flower Show

The show runs twice a year, in April and September.

Aisling Grace
Friday 15 September 2023 18:23
Gareth Griffin with his world record-breaking giant onion that weighs 8.97kg (19.775lb), following the giant vegetable competition at the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show at Newby Hall and Gardens (Danny Lawson/PA)
Gareth Griffin with his world record-breaking giant onion that weighs 8.97kg (19.775lb), following the giant vegetable competition at the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show at Newby Hall and Gardens (Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Wire)

A record-breaking giant onion weighing almost 9kg has been displayed at the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show.

The vegetable, owned by Gareth Griffin, weighs 8.97kg (19.775lb) and was displayed at the flower show at Newby Hall and Gardens near Ripon in North Yorkshire.

Colossal cabbages, marrows and beetroots were among the vegetables judged during the National English Honor Society (NEHS) Giant Vegetable Competition at the flower show.

Paul Proud’s cabbage, parsnip, carrot, beetroot and cucumber emerged triumphant in their respective categories.

Chris Parish took home a prize for his giant pumpkin, which weighed 102kg.

Recommended

The Harrogate Flower Show runs twice a year, in April and September.

This autumn’s flower show featured The Blooms Of Deception, a display of floral art inspired by Agatha Christie’s tales of intrigue and suspense, as the show fell on the British author’s birthday.

The show takes place on September 15-17 and up to 30,000 visitors are expected to attend.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in