What the papers say – October 2

The cost of school meals, Russian hackers, the Royal Family and the Conservative Party conference feature across the front pages of Monday’s newspapers.

The Daily Mirror leads with school meals as the Government assesses the affordability of the public scheme which ensures children from some of Britain’s poorest families have enough to eat during the day.

Education is also on the front of the Daily Mail which features a possible mobile phone ban at schools across the UK.

The Daily Express reports Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt vows to “turn the screw” on the “work shy”.

The Daily Telegraph reports that former defence secretary Ben Wallace told Prime Minister Rishi Sunak the UK needs to provide an extra £2 billion to the war effort in Ukraine.

The Guardian and the i write that Tory leaders in-waiting will interrupt the party’s annual conference with a range of flashy new policies designed to steal away the PM’s limelight.

The NHS strike crisis dominates the front of The Times with the paper claiming one doctor was handed £7,900 to cover one strike shift.

The Sun tells the tale of a Russian hack on the Royal Family after the King condemned the invasion of Ukraine.

The Financial Times opts forr a Brexit piece, saying British exporters will face a hefty EU carbon tax after the Prime Minister weakens climate policies.

And the Daily Star concentrates “nuts in crisis” as “freak weather” has wrought havoc on conkers.