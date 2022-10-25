What the papers say – October 25

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Tuesday papers are led by a stern warning from the new Tory leader to his colleagues.

“Unite or die” adorns the fronts of The Daily Telegraph, The Guardian and The Times as Rishi Sunak urges the warring factions in his party to come together for the good of the country and the economy.

The slogan is also carried by the i and Daily Express.

Metro leads with a different comment from Mr Sunak, as he calls his appointment “the greatest privilege” of his life.

The Financial Times reports Mr Sunak’s primary aim is to get a grip on the economy.

The Daily Mail calls Mr Sunak’s victory in the Conservative leadership race a “new dawn for Britain”, while The Sun leans into the former chancellor’s love of Star Wars with the headline: “The force is with you.”

However, the Daily Mirror and The Independent both take issue with the method of Mr Sunak’s appointment after his rival candidates, Boris Johnson and Penny Mordaunt, dropped out.

And the Daily Star is already questioning how long Mr Sunak is destined for the role.