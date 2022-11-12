Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

King joins other senior royals at Festival of Remembrance

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also attended the event at the Royal Albert Hall.

Aine Fo
Saturday 12 November 2022 19:41
The King arrives for the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall (Chris Radburn/PA)
The King arrives for the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall (Chris Radburn/PA)
(PA Wire)

The King and members of the royal family have gathered for the Festival of Remembrance, where tribute will be paid to the late Queen for the 70 years of service and dedication she gave during her reign.

Charles and the Queen Consort arrived at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Saturday evening, for the first annual remembrance service at the venue since the 96-year-old monarch’s death.

Other royals attending include the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak sat in a box to the left of the royals, while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer sat to their right.

Actor Luke Evans opened the event with a rendition of I Vow To Thee My Country.

Recommended

During the course of the evening, tribute will be paid to the Queen, who was the Royal British Legion’s patron and the longest serving Commander-in-Chief of the British Armed Forces.

The event will also commemorate the service and sacrifice of servicemen and women over the years through words, song and storytelling, and will mark the 40th anniversary of the Falklands war.

On Sunday, Charles will lead the nation in remembrance at the Cenotaph for the first time as King, in what is expected to be a poignant moment for the royal family.

The Queen, who died nine weeks ago at the age of 96, considered Remembrance Sunday, which commemorates the war dead, one of the most significant and important engagements in the royal calendar.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in