What the papers say – May 21

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Tuesday front pages are led by the Prime Minister’s apology to infected blood victims.

The Financial Times reports Rishi Sunak said he wanted to make sure “nothing like this can ever happen in our country again”, after the Infected Blood Inquiry identified a “catalogue of systemic, collective and individual failures” that amounted to a “calamity”.

Metro says the 2,527-page report found that the infected blood scandal “could largely have been avoided” and there was a “pervasive” cover-up to hide the truth.

The Daily Mail and Daily Mirror lead with fears that no one will face criminal justice as a result of the inquiry’s findings.

“Day of shame” is the headline shared by The Telegraph, Daily Express, The Times, The Guardian and the i.

And the Daily Star says Courteney Cox has revealed she feels the “presence” of her late Friends co-star Matthew Perry.