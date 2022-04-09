What the papers say – March 9

The front pages are predominantly concerned with the Chancellor’s spouse paying UK taxes on all her income, Russian bombs and speculation surrounding the Queen’s health.

The Daily Telegraph, the Daily Mail, i and The Times all carry Rishi Sunak’s wife’s announcement she is to start paying UK taxes, with the latter calling the decision a move made to “save his career”.

The Independent adds to the furore surrounding Akshata Murty’s financial affairs with revelations about her husband, with the paper claiming Mr Sunak is listed as a “tax haven beneficiary”.

Elsewhere, The Guardian, FT Weekend and The Sun splash with news from Ukraine at least 50 people were killed at a railway station while trying to flee the war.

The Daily Mirror and the Daily Express react to the Queen pulling out of the Maundy Day church service, speculating over her health.

And the Daily Star leads with a report the “battle against pirates” will be fought with satellites sent from Cornwall.